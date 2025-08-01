A stranger saw them 'hustling' in the heat. Now the community is helping these young entrepreneurs thrive.

PETERSBURG, Va. — When Jeremy Cecchettini spotted two kids pushing a lawnmower down a Petersburg sidewalk in 100-degree heat, he instantly recognized the pair as promising young entrepreneurs and decided to help.

Kaleeal Lee, 13, and 11-year-old Antoneio Reid are the brains and brawn behind their lawn care business.

For the past two summers, they've navigated their neighborhood looking for jobs and negotiating prices.

The cousins had just finished a job last weekend when Cecchettini walked by.

"It's Saturday morning, about 7 o'clock, and they're hustling, they're doing the right things," Cecchettini said. "They were just out cutting some grass, trying to make some money, which is awesome... to see somebody at this age, willing to go out and make it on their own."

Kaleeal and Antoneio said the reason they work in the heat is simple.

"Trying to save up so when we want to buy something, we don't have to ask our parents for the money," Kaleeal said.

"Parents got to pay the bills and food on the plate, and that's why I don't want to spend their money like that," Antoneio added.

Inspired by what he saw and heard, Cecchettini donated to the business and shared his encounter on Facebook along with the kids' contact information and cash app.

It didn't take long for Cecchettini's friends and the community to respond. Donations, both money and new equipment, started coming in.

The young entrepreneurs said the new equipment allows them to do a much better job. They've already used some of their earnings this summer to purchase a second lawnmower.

Due to the ages of children, will we not share their contact information online. However, their families said we could share that the pair can be found working in the areas of W. Washington, Wythe Street, N. Dunlop and N. South Street in Petersburg if you want to hire them to cut your grass.

