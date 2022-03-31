Lawmaker calls on Congress to stop scam text messages

RICHMOND, Va. — Scammers are evolving with technology to find ways to steal your hard-earned money or personal information.

Thieves are known to use several tactics to reach their victims like junk snail mail, scam emails and spam calls. Now, their efforts appear instantly via invasive text message on our cell phones.

Consumers received more than 7.6 million spam text messages in August 2021, according to reports. That’s up 8% from June 2021.

The Federal Trade Commission said they received more than 300,000 complaints about scam text messages last year.

Barry Moore with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia encouraged anyone who receives these messages to report it to the BBB. He warns click on any links is simply dangerous.

‘Just walk away. When something pops up just hit delete. Don't even think about opening it,” Moore explained. “If something isn’t intelligent and logical, then I would just hit delete. It’s the best tool we have and protection for yourself.”

A state senator from Hawaii filed a resolution urging Congress to enact legislation to address scam texts and protect families.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) agreed that federal lawmakers need to take appropriate action to protect consumer. He said, as a public figure, he’s always on guard and mindful that foreign actors often target legislators.

Kaine said he has received similar spam texts in the past.

“One of the challenges we often have is scammers conducting these kinds of phishing expedition or some other illicit activity - they often are sophisticated in hiding the attribution and it can make it hard to go after those perpetuating these crimes,” Kaine stated.

