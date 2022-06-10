Watch
Watch ‘amazing’ Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 15:16:34-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Scores of officers took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday ahead of the Special Olympics Virginia games.

The run on Route 10, which began at the Appomattox Police Station in Chester and ended at Krause Road, raises money and awareness for athletes.

Members of Chesterfield County Police and the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office took part in the run.

“When you see them come out here and the smiles on their faces, and what you’re going see at the University of Richmond this weekend, it’s just amazing,” one participant said. “It’s one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences you can have.”

The Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games this weekend at the University of Richmond kick off with an opening ceremony Friday at 7:45 p.m. Click here to watch or learn more.

