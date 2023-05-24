Police ID man killed at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a man killed at an eastern Henrico County apartment complex.

Lavelle Lee Roe, 36, of Henrico, was found dead Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a shooting on Queens Thorpe Court at the Treehouse Apartments off Wilkinson Road.

"As first responders arrived, an adult male victim was located in a car with obvious signs of trauma. [He] was pronounced dead on the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "

Henrico Police will work jointly with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in this investigation as they determine the exact cause of death."

Detectives asked anyone who "may have seen or heard in the area as early as 12 p.m., prior to officers arriving at the location" to call Henrico Police Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.