Richmond Police searching for 1-year-old believed to be abducted by mother

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Latina Townes, 39, who is wanted for the parental abduction of her one-year-old daughter, Lavasia Townes.

Lavasia was last seen on Saturday, February 12 in the company of her mother, Latina and hasn’t been seen since.

Latina Townes is known to frequent the Bainbridge Street, Broad Rock Blvd, Hull Street and the Midlothian Turnpike corridor. A photo of Latina and Lavasia is attached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Townes or her child is asked to call Major Crimes, Youth & Family Crimes Unit at (804) 646-6764 or (804) 646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!