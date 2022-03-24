Watch
Police: 1-year-old found safe; Richmond mother charged with parental abduction

Richmond Police Department
Richmond Police searching for 1-year-old believed to be abducted by mother
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 24, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 39-year-old Richmond mother wanted for abducting her one-year-old daughter was arrested without incident Wednesday night, according to Richmond Police.

Police said Latina Townes and her daughter, Lavasia Townes, were both in "good health."

"Second Precinct officers, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force and the RPD K-9 unit, arrested Townes without incident and charged her with parental abduction," James Mercante with
Richmond Police said,

The child was placed in the custody of the Richmond’s Department of Social Services, police said.

Townes, who was last seen on Feb. 12, was known to frequent the Bainbridge Street, Broad Rock Boulevard, Hull Street and the Midlothian Turnpike area.

Anyone with information about the case can call Major Crimes, Youth & Family Crimes Unit at 804-646-6764 or 804-646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

