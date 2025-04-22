Police ID woman killed in crash not far from her Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police released the name of the driver killed in a weekend crash on Bailey Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

Lauren M. Rosales, 34, was driving west on Bailey Bridge Road when her Hyundai SUV drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a building, police said.

Rosales lived less than a mile from the site of the crash.

Police said it appeared speed was a factor in the crash which was reported around midnight Sunday night/Monday morning.

