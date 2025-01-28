Patrick Henry High School teacher Lauren Davis named Hanover Teacher of the Year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Patrick Henry High School teacher Lauren Davis has been honored as the Hanover County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Davis, an alumna of Patrick Henry High School, has been teaching in the Hanover County school system for 12 years, with the last six at her alma mater. She teaches English 9, Advanced English 10, and International Baccalaureate English Literature.

Patrick Henry Principal Chris Martinez praises Davis as one of the most impactful and caring educators he has ever worked with.

"I am a proud Patrick Henry graduate myself and so I am both humbled and honored to have been awarded this recognition by my colleagues and my community," Davis said. "This honor reflects not just my own dedication, but the unwavering commitment of our entire 'PH'aculty. Daily, I am inspired by the ways they show up and make a difference in the students' lives, and in each other's."

Davis, a Lynchburg College alumna who completed the University of Richmond’s teacher licensure program, was recognized from over 1,400 teachers employed by Hanover County Public Schools.

Davis will now represent Hanover County in the competition for the Virginia Department of Education’s Region One Teacher of the Year Award.



