River City Magnolias, amateur synchronized swim team, celebrate 10 years: 'We promote body positivity'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Laura Soles does the backstroke down memory lane while looking through old photos.

"So many memories. That would be late 70s or early 80s,” Soles said. "This is who I swam with when I lived in Florida.”

Soles can hardly remember a time she wasn’t drawn to the water. Synchronized swimming her specialty.

“The best thing to equate it to is taking gymnastics and dance,” Soles explained.

Provided to WTVR by River City Magnolias

Soles first dipped her toe in the sport at Lynchburg College in 1968. Fifty-five years later, she still keeps her eye on performances, critiquing from her computer.

But the senior athlete said nothing compares to watching her favorite sport in-person.

Teaching others the finer things of synchronized swimming is her true passion.

“I’m going to be coaching them through some great floating patterns and formations that they do,” Soles said.

Provided to WTVR by River City Magnolias

Soles, known as Coach Laura, leads the River City Magnolias, a team of amateur synchronized swimmers of all ages and abilities.

“They have a lot of fun. They make it fun. It is important for them for this to be fun,” Soles said.

The Magnolias practice every week at public pools across the city like the Powhatan Pool in Fulton.

“It definitely keeps you young,” Soles said.

Provided to WTVR by River City Magnolias

Taking the plunge on routines they will perform during the summer.

First-year Magnolia Robin Jones said friendships on this team are forged underwater.

”Its not so easy but of course we make it look easy,” Jones said ”There is just this strong spirit of woman-ness and support.”

Second-year swimmer Christa Koshock admires Coach Laura’s leadership.

“When coach says something we listen,” Koshock said. “We are so grateful she coaches us because she has been in the game since 1968.”

Provided to WTVR by River City Magnolias

They might not be reaching for Olympic Gold, but the teammates strive for perfection — especially when swimmers like Renee Hoyios know Coach Laura is watching.

”I listen to everything she says," Hoyios said. "In fact, she corrected me tonight and I didn’t do the correction and I remembered, 'I was like this is what she is talking about.' Then I was kind of waiting for her to go, ‘Renee, remember what I said to you?' She didn’t, so she was probably watching someone else."

Provided to WTVR by River City Magnolias

This year the Magnolias are celebrating 10 years in the water.

“It is a support system and more than just synchronized swimming,” Soles said.

The swimmers agree their beloved coach is demanding, but say they are improving each week because of Coach Laura's winning ways in and out of the pool.

“Oh, we respect and love her,” Hoyios said.

Provided to WTVR by River City Magnolias

Pushing her athletes to reach new heights while taking their talents to new depths, Coach Laura is still making a splash after a half-century and leaving blossoming Magnolias in her wake.

“I love the pool. Love the pool,” Soles said. ”Oh, I’m passionate about it. It is a sport for life.”

If you would like to learn more about the River City Magnolias and perhaps take a dip. Coach Laura and her team will be holding a swim with the Magnolias in August.

