'Truly blessed' Virginia woman turns 104 years old on April 1

Granddaughter: 'Her secret to life is living to her fullest'
Happy birthday to Laura Neale; Virginia woman turns 104 on April 1
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 13:10:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia woman celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend credits her longevity to her family and living life to the fullest.

Laura Neale turned 104 years old on Saturday.

The centenarian who was born in 1919 grew up in King and Queen County. She then spent most of her adulthood in West Point, according to her granddaughter.

Neale, who now lives in Richmond, has 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

"Her secret to life is living to her fullest and being around her wonderful family," her granddaughter said. "She is truly blessed."

