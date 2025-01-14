Watch Now
Missing person alert issued for Latonya Winston

ASHLAND, Va. — A missing person’s alert has been issued for Latonya Winston who was reported missing early Tuesday morning, January 14, 2025.

Winston, 39, was last seen in Ashland on January 8, 2025, but her last known contact was with someone in Dillon, South Carolina, on the evening of January 13, 2025.

“At this point in the investigation, no foul play is suspected; however, due to some statements made, the Ashland Police Department is concerned for her well-being," according to a spokesperson from the Ashland Police Department.

Winston is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a mix of blonde and black hair. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left shoulder.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Winston’s whereabouts to contact the Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

