Latitude Seafood adding new restaurant along Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield

BizSense
Posted at 6:36 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 06:36:04-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local seafood restaurant chain is adding a second spot in Chesterfield County, this time on the waterfront.

Latitude Seafood Co. has signed on to open a location in the recently completed Duckridge Landing development at 14400 Hull Street Road.

It will be the fourth outpost for Latitude, which Kevin Grubbs, Jonathan Knizatko and Jenatha Robinson founded in 2015. Their original location is in Westchester Commons, and in 2018 they added one in Stony Point Fashion Park. Last summer they brought the concept outside of the Richmond region with a spot in Bel Air, Maryland.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

