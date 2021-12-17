Last teen in college student Tessa Majors' fatal stabbing pleads guilty

NEW YORK — A teen who authorities say fatally stabbed a New York City college student in December 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder and robbery.

Rashaun Weaver, now 16, faces 14 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

In state Supreme Court in Manhattan, he admitted stabbing Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old first-year student at Barnard College, in Manhattan’s Morningside Park.

An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.