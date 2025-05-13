Hopewell police officer saw a veteran struggling. Then he stepped up and changed the man's life.

HOPEWELL, Va. — Despite dark clouds and rainfall, Larry Mason felt an overwhelming sense of sunshine after a surprise delivery from the Hopewell Police Department.

"He really surprised me, I knew he had talked about it but I didn't really think he was going to follow through on it," Mason said.

Almost 10 years ago, Mason lost one of his legs because of a medical condition.

Since then, he's used a mobility scooter to get around.

About 6 months ago, his scooter broke, forcing him to use crutches whenever he needed to leave the house.

"I've had shoulder surgery so it really hurts to walk on those crutches," Mason said. "I was stuck in the house, I couldn't get out, couldn't go nowhere."

Watch: Hopewell veteran regains mobility after police and VFW team up with surprise gift

Police officer saw a veteran struggling. Then he stepped up and changed the man's life.

While out patrolling, Hopewell Police Sgt. Chris Hewett noticed Mason in pain at his mailbox.

"He divulged to me that his scooter had been broken down for several months and he was having a hard time getting around and was confined to the house," Hewett said.

Hewett and his team wanted to help with the situation.

"What he gives to the community it was our time to give back to him," Hewett said. "I went to my squad initially and everyone of them was willing to chip in money if we had to buy one on our own, I went to the command staff and these guys were willing to help us raise money as well, but luckily we had the VFW who stepped in for us."

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 637 in Hopewell had a scooter in storage they felt would be perfect for Mason.

"This was an air force veteran who had this scooter, he was impactful at our post and I hope his legacy will live into you for you to continue to be impactful in your community," Cara Buckley, with VFW, said.

Mason expressed his gratitude to the Hopewell Police for going above and beyond.

"You just don't know how much this has mean to me," Mason said. "I can get to the store, I can get around the community like I used to."

The kind gesture brought light to a man they say has always brought love to others.

"A honest man with integrity who loves his community, he is a pillar in his community and he is a resilient individual," Hewett said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.