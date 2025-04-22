Man killed during funeral at Richmond cemetery remembered as 'sweet and loving'

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the man shot and killed during a funeral service at a Richmond cemetery as Larry Hill, 36, of Henrico County.

“Detectives are investigating and have determined an argument among several individuals escalated to a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said about the April 16 incident at Oakwood Cemetery.

Police have not yet announced any arrests connected to the violence.

An online fundraiser for Hill’s family called him “a sweet, loving man,” and referenced Hill having children and a fiancée.

WTVR

CBS 6 is still working to verify those details of his life.

The incident that claimed Hill's life occurred just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, at the cemetery located off Nine Mile Road.

According to Crime Insider sources, Hill—who was the uncle of the person being buried—was shot multiple times before being transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A family member who witnessed the shooting told CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that the casket had not yet been lowered into the ground when the gunfire erupted, forcing mourners to run for their lives.

“It should be sacred for people, and that was shattered yesterday,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said about the shooting, which he called absurd. “We had a person whose casket couldn’t even be buried because his remains were within the crime scene tape.”

Joe Jenkins, from Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, said his brother was officiating the service.

"He wasn't so much scared for himself, but he had elderly folks, there were children there, so when it happens, there's not much we can do. We had no idea this was going to happen, so he was really more scared for the people there," Jenkins said. "I feel so bad for the family of the man who lost his life, I don't know him and of course the family that was already grieving. As always, our concern when we serve someone is the compassion and welfare of the family. My staff are fine, I just feel so bad this happened to that poor man."

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.