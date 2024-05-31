The world's largest Arby's is in Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The world's largest Arby's fast food location is in Colonial Heights, Virginia. I repeat. The world's largest Arby's fast food location is in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

The Restaurant Co., the Richmond-based company that owns more than a dozen other Arby's locations, opened the world's largest Arby's in 1996 off Temple Avenue near Southpark Mall.

It also opened a similarly sized but not quite as large Arby's location in Short Pump and Route 1 near Ashland.

The 7,126-square-foot Colonial Heights Arby's is large enough to seat 166 diners indoors, and another 40 people outdoors, and features several "fast casual" food concepts under one roof.

"It's awesome. We get a lot of people. We get a lot of buses. We wow a lot of people," Matt Williamson, the Marketing Coordinator with Arby's Richmond, said.

But why build the world's largest Arby's? And why put it in Colonial Heights?

"It just kind of happened that way," Williamson said. "The owners wanted to create a quality product and wanted the best customer service."

Williamson said the restaurant's decor was loosely based on Disney's Wilderness Lodge.

