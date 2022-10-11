Watch Now
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 10, 2022
Posted at 9:00 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 21:00:35-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8. Principal John Marshall announced the news to the school community Monday morning, calling her death “devastating” for everyone, especially the students enrolled in her classes this fall. In a Facebook post, colleague Ben Fabian, who also teaches in the social studies department at Freeman, called Curry “one of the finest, most gifted educators I have ever known. Read more on Henrico Citizen.

