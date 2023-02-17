Police: Hit-and-run driver kills former Commonwealth's Attorney T.O. 'Lanny' Rainey who was riding a bicycle

DIWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Former Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney T.O."Lanny" Rainey III was killed Thursday evening while riding his bicycle, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier pickup truck that hit Rainey on Flatfoot Road did not stop at the scene, police said.

The hit-and-run was reported at about 6:15 p.m.

Police do not yet know the color of the truck involved in the fatal hit-and-run, but part of a side view mirror left at the crash site was consistent with Nissan Frontier built between 2005 thru 2010.

WTVR T.O. Rainey III seen in a 2015 interview with CBS 6

Rainey, 70, served as Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney from 1986 through 2003.

He also started Hill & Rainey law firm in Dinwiddie.

"Lanny Rainey was a dear friend and colleague that the rest of us strived to emulate," attorney Adrienne George-Eliades said. "He was the type of person who took the time to assist you in any way he could even when he didn’t have the time. He was dedicated to his family, his friends, his community, and his profession."

George-Eliades said Rainey would be remembered for his generosity, integrity and, humility.

"Most of all he will be remembered as a stand-up guy who always strived to do what was right," she said." In short, Dinwiddie and the Commonwealth have lost a remarkable man."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.