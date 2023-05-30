Trial begins for teen charged in crash that killed rookie Henrico officer Trey Sutton

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The trial for the teenage driver charged in the crash that killed 24-year-old Henrico County Police Officer Trey Sutton and severely injured another Henrico officer begins Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Adam Lankford of Hanover, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was chargedwith felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving.

The crash happened on March 30, 2022, when Sutton, who had just graduated from the police academy a month beforehand, and his training officer, Greg Petrohovich, were transporting a man in custody. Police said they were hit by a truck at the intersection of Wilkinson Road and Chamberlayne Avenue in Henrico.

Police added Sutton, who was driving the cruiser, was heading west on Wilkinson and the truck was heading south of Chamberlayne.

Police later said that Sutton was heading north of Chamberlayne and turning left onto Wilkinson, but they did not state who had the right of way at the time of the crash.

A search warrant application filed on April 1, 2022, stated that the truck, a Dodge Ram, that hit Sutton's cruiser was "traveling southbound on Rt 301/Chamberlayne Road approaching the intersection of Wilkinson Road in the right travel lane. The traffic signal controlling North and South lanes of travel was actively working and had changed from green to yellow to red. The Dodge continued towards the intersection, entering the intersection against the red traffic signal at which time the Dodge struck the marked Henrico Police vehicle on the passenger side."

A returned search warrant from April 4, 2022 stated the only item seized by police was the vehicle's airbag control modular.

"A tragic incident happened in Henrico when a driver ran a red light at excessive speed, and impacted a police cruiser driven by Officer Sutton, killing him, and severely injuring a second Henrico police officer and a civilian who was being brought to the jail complex," Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement following the indictment last year.

Lankford has no prior criminal history and has been out on a personal recognizance bond since being indicted.