Lanie Grant makes high school basketball history with a gold medal win

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lanie Grant can't believe it actually happened.

The James River High School standout guard became the first basketball player, male or female, in school history to win a Gold Medal when her team won the FIBA Women's Americas Championship in Mexico.

"It's insane. I don't think my mind has even fully wrapped itself around the fact that I did that with 11 other players," Grant said. "When the buzzer did sound, everyone started running. It was it was amazing. I don't think I'll ever be able to put that feeling into words."

With the win, Grant realized one of her lifelong dreams.

"It caught up to me that day. And it was just, it's just crazy. The reality is still here, you know, I'm still celebrating with my friends and my family. But I'm just very proud that I had the opportunity to play with USA across my chest," she said.

It's the latest accomplishment for Grant, whose path to a Gold Medal almost took a different direction.

"I had no interest in basketball. None at all," she said when she remembered going to watch her brother play basketball. "I was a field hockey girl, I loved it."

She said she sometimes thinks about how life would be different now if she stuck with field hockey.

"I have no clue where I'd be right now," she said.

Grant kept her focus on basketball, which led to some of the top college programs in the country recruiting her. She ultimately committed to North Carolina.

"I don't know. Something about UNC obviously, I loved it, because that's where I'm gonna be playing for years," she said. "But the coaches, the campus, the culture, I just I fell in love with it. So it's just a testament to how hard they work over there in Chapel Hill. But I'm, I'm really excited to be a part of that."

After two seasons at James River, Grant is among the best players not only in the Richmond Region but in the entire state. Now with a gold medal on her resume, the spotlight on her will shine brighter.

"Overall, I feel pretty confident," she said. "I'm surrounded by a bunch of amazing people that helped me. So I'm just really excited for the next season. See what we can do."

