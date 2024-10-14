Water main break impacts Staples Mill Road traffic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lanes of Staples Mill Road in Henrico County were closed late Sunday night due to a water main break which may not be fixed until Tuesday.

"Two northbound lanes of Staples Mill Road are closed between Thalbro Street and Waller Road," a Henrico Department of Public Utilities spokesperson wrote in an email. "The left lane is currently open to traffic, but motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Repairs were expected to last until at least Tuesday, October 15.

