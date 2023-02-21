Watch Now
25-year-old Lancaster man dies after car strikes tree

Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:24:58-05

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old Lancaster man died in early morning crash over the weekend in the Robley area of the Northern Neck, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 601. State Police said it was a single-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Joseph Bradley Lane Jr., died at the scene, according to State Police. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

