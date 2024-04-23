Lane Casadonte celebrates 30 years at CBS 6. Station surprises sports director with a personal highlight reel.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six-time Virginia Sportscaster of the Year Lane Casadonte celebrates 30 years at WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia this month.

As part of the celebration, the station surprised Casedonte live on CBS 6 News at 6 with his highlight reel.

A native of Central New York's Mohawk Valley, Casadonte worked at a television station in Utica, New York following his graduation from Plattsburgh State University.

In 1994, Casadonte arrived at WTVR as a photojournalist. He became the weekend sports anchor the following year. In 1998, Casadonte was promoted to Sports Director.

Click here to congratulate Lane on his 30 years at WTVR.