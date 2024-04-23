Lane Casadonte celebrates 30 years at CBS 6. Station surprises sports director with a personal highlight reel.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six-time Virginia Sportscaster of the Year Lane Casadonte celebrates 30 years at WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia this month.
As part of the celebration, the station surprised Casedonte live on CBS 6 News at 6 with his highlight reel.
A native of Central New York's Mohawk Valley, Casadonte worked at a television station in Utica, New York following his graduation from Plattsburgh State University.
In 1994, Casadonte arrived at WTVR as a photojournalist. He became the weekend sports anchor the following year. In 1998, Casadonte was promoted to Sports Director.
Click here to congratulate Lane on his 30 years at WTVR.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews