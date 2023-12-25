Neighbors rescue father, 3 kids from burning Henrico apartment on Christmas Eve

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officials are investigating what sparked a two-alarm fire at a Henrico apartment building on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters were called to the Landmark at Gayton apartments just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews said a father and his three kids were trapped on the second floor of their apartment.

Neighbors were able to use ladders to rescue the family before crews arrived.

Firefighters found flames shooting from the front and back of the building.

Crews "aggressively attacked the fire," which began on the first floor and had spread to the second floor, officials said.

No one was injured, according to firefighters.

There was no word at last check Sunday about the extent of the damage or how many units were impacted.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.