Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why jam trio LaMP is coming back to Richmond for a second time this year

LaMP
LaMP
Instrumental trio LaMP (from left: guitarist Scott Metzger, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, drummer Russ Lawton).<br/>
LaMP
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Imagine a first gig that went so well the echoes are still ringing out more than half a decade later. Exactly that type of resounding performance resulted in the formation of LaMP, the trio that brings together a pair of Trey Anastasio Band original members, drummer Russ Lawton and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead founding guitarist Scott Metzger.

Click here to read on Style Weekly why the band to coming back to Richmond so soon after its last show in town.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone