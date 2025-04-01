Police release name of Richmond man killed in Northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the victim of a double shooting Monday night as Lamont Hawley-Barrow, 24.

The shooting happened at the corner of Azalea Avenue and Chamberlayne Road around 6:30 p.m. Hawley-Barrow was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A second victim, an adult female, arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. She had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, which was not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The two victims were shot while at the same location, according to police.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Do you know Lamont Hawley-Barrow? Email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

