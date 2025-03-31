Lamb of God and GWAR to rock new Richmond amphitheater

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond metal bands Lamb of God and GWAR will rock the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront this summer.

Presale for the July 24 show is happening now.

Twenty-eight concerts have now been announced for the still-under-construction concert venue near the James River.

Project partners Live Nation and Red Light Ventures previously said the 7,500-capacity venue would host around 30 concerts a year.

The first concert, as of this publication, is Kansas and 38 Special on June 6, and the last is Tedeschi Trucks Band on Oct. 21.

Click here to see the most up-to-date concert lineup.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube