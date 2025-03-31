Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Lamb of God and GWAR to rock new Richmond amphitheater

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is set to open in the summer of 2025 and could host around 30 concerts throughout the year.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond metal bands Lamb of God and GWAR will rock the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront this summer.

Presale for the July 24 show is happening now.

Twenty-eight concerts have now been announced for the still-under-construction concert venue near the James River.

Project partners Live Nation and Red Light Ventures previously said the 7,500-capacity venue would host around 30 concerts a year.

The first concert, as of this publication, is Kansas and 38 Special on June 6, and the last is Tedeschi Trucks Band on Oct. 21.

Click here to see the most up-to-date concert lineup.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

The Charlottesville 29 is a go-to list of ideal restaurants

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone