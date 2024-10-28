Hopewell artist transforms 'ugliest building' in town to improve her community

HOPEWELL, Va. — The finishing touches are being made this week in preparation for the grand opening of the newly renovated Lamb’s Center for Art & Healing, scheduled for Saturday.

Lamb Art, which began in 2016, will be able to triple in size once the project is complete.

Founder Eliza Lamb said she hoped her organization and new building would transform the look of downtown Hopewell after she said they purchased what she described as the “ugliest building on Broadway.”

"We knew we could change it and we wanted this to be a symbol for the community of the impact we are going to make in the lives of our fellow community members," Lamb said. "I’m trying to use the skills that I have and the passions that I have to uplift my community.”

Lamb Arts' mission is to help "underserved communities thrive through accessible, high-quality arts programming and mind, body, spirit healing opportunities."

In a fitting turn of events, work crews have uncovered three murals hidden for decades, with the original structure of the building serving as an inspiration to artists.

For Hopewell High School senior Travon Corbin, being a part of Lamb Art has been life-changing.

His involvement comes as the organization continues to strive for positive change in the community.

“You don’t have to be a Picasso to be in Lamb Arts," Corbin said. "You have to have the heart to put forth the effort to better your community."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Center for Art and Healing will take place Saturday at 12:30 p.m., followed by the annual Lamb Art Fest in downtown Hopewell, which begins at 1 p.m.

