Child, 10, killed in Virginia home; police search for murder suspect

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police are searching for a woman wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of a child in Franklin, Virginia.

La'Marj Deshawn Holden, 10, was killed in a shooting on Artis Street in Franklin on Wednesday, according to police.

Holden's parents, not the police, shared the name of their son with WTKR.

Police were called to the 300 block of Artis Street on August 9 at about 3 p.m.

"The first arriving units found two gunshot victims, at different residences, suffering from life-threatening injuries," a Franklin Police spokesperson said. "The 37-year-old adult male was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he has been treated and released. The 10-year-old male child succumbed to his injuries at the hospital."

Police are now searching for shooting suspect Tashawnda Nicole Drayton.

"During the investigation, it was learned that four subjects arrived at a residence of the adult male in the 300 block of Artis Street where an altercation between the adult victim and suspects took place," the police spokesperson continued. "During the altercation [Drayton] produced a firearm and began shooting, striking both the victims. A relative of the 10-year-old victim carried him to another residence in the 300 Block of Artis Street where police, fire and ems found him."

Drayton is wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.

She was described by police as 5’11 and 250 pounds with black, and eyes brown.

"This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness," Franklin Police Chief Steve Patterson said. "The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

