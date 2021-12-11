Police ID man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Saturday morning.

An officer near East Broad and North 18th streets heard gunshots just before 1:55 a.m. and investigated, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

"A few minutes later, an adult male was transported in a personal vehicle to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds," Mercante said.

Police said 31-year-old Lamar Jones of Richmond died of his injuries at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death, Mercante said

"Detectives determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of East Grace and North 18th streets," Mercante said. "The investigation continues."

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.