Lalo’s Margaritas Mexican Grill is opening a second location in the West End

RICHMOND, Va. — The West End is set to get a new Mexican eatery, thanks to a prolific local restaurateur. Eduardo “Lalo” Macias is preparing to open Lalo’s Margaritas Mexican Grill at 5714 Patterson Ave., a space formerly home to The Wooden Spoon near the intersection with Libbie Avenue. It’ll be Macias’ seventh restaurant in the region. In addition to his namesake Lalo-branded restaurants at 2617 W. Broad St. in the Fan and at 8026 W. Broad St. in Henrico, he also owns Chicano’s Cocina downtown, Monterrey Burrito Co. in Powhatan, The Patron in Mechanicsville and Two Compadre’s Taqueria in Chesterfield.

