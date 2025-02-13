Three people lose home to Colonial Heights apartment fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Three people lost their home to an apartment fire at 100 Lakeview Park Road in Colonial Heights on Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, and Petersburg Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene.

"When fire units arrived, they found a two-story multifamily dwelling with smoke showing from the front of the structure," a Colonial Heights Fire & EMS spokesperson said. "Crews went into an offensive attack mode on the fire."

The fire, which was marked under control at 11:22 a.m., was contained to the kitchen area, although smoke caused damage throughout the rest of the apartment.

Colonial Heights Fire and EMS apartment fire at 100 Lakeview Park Road in Colonial Heights

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured during the response.

The three individuals who were displaced are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Colonial Heights Fire Marshal’s Office.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.