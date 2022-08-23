Adults charged with stealing from Lakeside Youth Baseball league

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The former treasurer of Lakeside Youth Baseball maintained her innocence outside of Henrico County Court on Tuesday morning.

Meghaan Sleeman and former Lakeside Youth Baseball president Chris McCook face multiple counts of embezzlement from the organization.

"The alleged offenses occurred between August 2020 and November 2021," Tyler Bailey, current Lakeside Youth Baseball president, wrote in a statement. "We trust the legal process and have no additional comments."

During a Tuesday court appearance, Sleeman was denied a court-appointed attorney because she made too much money to qualify for one.

Outside of court, Sleeman said she did not know why she was charged with a crime and said she was innocent.

"We have improved our financial standard operating procedures, along with adding independent auditing for transparency," Bailey's statement continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.