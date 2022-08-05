This Henrico team dreamed of making it to the World Series. They hope the community will help them get there.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For the Lakeside Youth Baseball team, the hopes of heading to the Babe Ruth World Series in 2021 became a goal for the 2022 season after the Henrico team lost at the state championship game.

Determined to reach redemption, the team worked hard not only to make it back to the championship but win it all and secure a spot in the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series.

"The past six years to bringing the motivation to keep going, work out every spring, every summer, every fall. Just keep going and we finally did it," Ceasar said.

Longtime player and coach James Inman said the boys have spent most of their lives preparing for this moment.

"We been working non-stop, every week, it just means a lot, everybody is excited, everybody is ready to go," Inman said.

The team now needs the community's support more than ever to take it all the way.

"They are the epitome of youth baseball and they are our community and if you have any question on what that looks like, they are on the field," James said.

The team has started a GoFundMe and will be holding a series of fundraisers to help cover high travel costs.

All of these events are held with the hopes of securing the win for not just themselves but for the community that helped them hit every homerun along the way.

The team will be holding a fish fry on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lakeside Youth Baseball Complex at 6000 Club Road. They will also be holding a car at the Lakeside Fire Station on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.