Richmond restaurant owner found not guilty of setting Lakeside Burgers & Fries on fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Tiara Black walked out of the Henrico County Courthouse a free woman on Wednesday after beating a criminal arson charge that sought to blame her for the fire that last year that shuttered her restaurant, Lakeside Burgers & Fries.

Black, who also owns diner Eat 66 in Stratford Hills, bought the restaurant at 5404 Lakeside Ave. in October 2023 when it was known as Carytown Burgers & Fries. But it burned down just a few months later, in February 2024. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.