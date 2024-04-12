Brother and sister arrested in connection to Lakeside Burgers & Fries fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Fire Marshals have arrested two people in connection to a fire that damaged Lakeside Burgers & Fries in February.

Siblings Jordan Castaneda (37) and Shelby Castaneda (32) have been charged with bburning or destroying any other building or structure and conspiracy to commit felony arson. They are being held without bond.

On February 24 at 6:57 a.m., Henrico first responders were called to 5404 Lakeside Avenue for a reported fire. Once on scene firefighters found heavy smoke inside the structure and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“After several weeks of examining evidence and conducting interviews, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined there is ample reason to believe the fire was intentionally set," said Assistant Chief Henry Rosenbaum, Henrico County’s Fire Marshal.

Nobody was hurt in the fire but officials say it did cause significant damage.

Anyone with more information on the fire are asked to call the Henrico Fire Marshal's Office at 804-501-4914.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!