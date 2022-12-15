Police: Henrico Subway worker hurt after being shot with BB gun by customer after argument

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Subway Sandwich worker was seriously injured after police said an exchange between customers and employee led to shots being fired from an air-soft pellet gun.

A teenage girl was charged and served petitions for malicious wounding for the incident. The woman she was with, 47-year-old Lakensha Williams, was also charged with malicious wounding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Henrico Police couldn't confirm the injuries, but Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the employee was shot with the gun multiple times in the face. The sources added that at least one pellet ended up hitting the man in his eye, causing serious injury.

"It's gotta stop, it's just getting worse," Erasmus Smith, who works at a nearby barber shop and knows the injured Subway worker, said. "C'mon. It starts with parents, man. It starts at home and until it starts at home, we are gonna keep having these problems."

Police said what led to the sandwich shop assault last week is still under investigation at this time.

Williams was on the run from police for six days before she was finally picked up an charged on Tuesday night.

Police said this situation serves as an example to always keep your cool.

"It's important to deescalate a situation, not rise it. Guns, whether it's a gun or a pellet gun, have no place in our communities to settle disagreements. We have to find alternative ways and seek peaceful resolutions to those disagreements," Henrico Lt. Matthew Pecka said.

Williams faced a judge on Wednesday morning and remains at Henrico Jail West without bond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.