Virginia students surprise 'happy and blessed' assistant principal with hallway parade

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An assistant principal at a Petersburg elementary is feeling the love after recently getting a big surprise from his school.
Mandelia Fisher tweeted video Saturday of his Lakemont Elementary School family putting on a surprise hallway parade.
Fisher was coming back inside from bus duty when he turned the corner and stumbled upon the surprise.
🚨A SURPRISE IT WAS🚨— Mandelia Fisher, M.Ed (@Mr_Educated10) April 17, 2021
I come in from bus duty, walk around the corner, and I see all of those faces ❤️! I love my students and staff so much. Nothing but joy and happiness. I’m one happy and blessed AP. @Pburg_Schools #lakemont #leadershipmatters #relationshipsmatter #family pic.twitter.com/H8m46xZCI5
He said he was elated and that he loves his students and staff..
“Nothing but joy and happiness,” he wrote. “I’m one happy and blessed AP.”
