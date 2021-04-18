Virginia students surprise 'happy and blessed' assistant principal with hallway parade

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An assistant principal at a Petersburg elementary is feeling the love after recently getting a big surprise from his school.

Mandelia Fisher tweeted video Saturday of his Lakemont Elementary School family putting on a surprise hallway parade.

Fisher was coming back inside from bus duty when he turned the corner and stumbled upon the surprise.

🚨A SURPRISE IT WAS🚨

I come in from bus duty, walk around the corner, and I see all of those faces ❤️! I love my students and staff so much. Nothing but joy and happiness. I’m one happy and blessed AP. @Pburg_Schools #lakemont #leadershipmatters #relationshipsmatter #family pic.twitter.com/H8m46xZCI5 — Mandelia Fisher, M.Ed (@Mr_Educated10) April 17, 2021

He said he was elated and that he loves his students and staff..

“Nothing but joy and happiness,” he wrote. “I’m one happy and blessed AP.”