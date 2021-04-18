Watch
Virginia students surprise 'happy and blessed' assistant principal with hallway parade

Students surprise Virginia principal with hallway parade
Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 19:41:52-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An assistant principal at a Petersburg elementary is feeling the love after recently getting a big surprise from his school.

Mandelia Fisher tweeted video Saturday of his Lakemont Elementary School family putting on a surprise hallway parade.

Fisher was coming back inside from bus duty when he turned the corner and stumbled upon the surprise.

He said he was elated and that he loves his students and staff..

“Nothing but joy and happiness,” he wrote. “I’m one happy and blessed AP.”

