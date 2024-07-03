One person seriously hurt when boat capsized on Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a pontoon boat capsized on Lake Anna.

"The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a report of an incident involving a single vessel at Lake Anna in Louisa County with possible injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed the pontoon boat capsized between Bear Castle Dr. and the Brinks Landing area of the lake," a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson said about the incident reported at 10:48 p.m. "There were seven individuals on the vessel, and one was transported for treatment of serious injuries. The injured passenger was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident."

Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the capsizing, but the actual cause remained under investigation.

