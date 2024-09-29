Man killed, another injured in shooting at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the LaFayette Gardens apartments off Ruffin Road around 9:45 p.m., according to those sources.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he died, sources said.

Then another victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital that officers believe is linked to the shooting, Burkett. There was no word on that second victim's condition.

A neighbor told Burkett that "there may been a party" and that shots were fired.

"My source is confirming that this is after what looks like a party was being held here on the backside of the LaFayette Gardens... closer to the Summer Hill Avenue side more than Ruffin Road," Burkett said.

There was a massive police presence at the apartment complex, according to Burkett.

"All the police cars are up on Ruffin Road. All the crime takes back here on Summer Hill Avenue," Burkett noted. "Obviously the parking lot here in the back is what they're concentrating on. You got detectives on scene, Major Crimes on scene, forensics on scene, as well as patrol officers."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.