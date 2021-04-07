Watch
Witnesses saw missing Henrico teen La'Fae Franklin walking along Laburnum Avenue, police say

Henrico County Police
La'Fae Franklin
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:07:45-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl from Herico last seen Tuesday morning.

Henrico Police said La'Fae Franklin, of the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road, was last seen around Harvie Road near Laburnum Avenue around 11 a.m. .

"Witnesses reported seeing La’Fae walking along Laburnum Avenue towards Creighton Road," police said.

Franklin is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue and purple sweatshirt, black and white Vans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Coover at 804-501-4831.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

