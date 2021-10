RICHMOND, Va. -- LaDiff has found its next home. Sarah Paxton and Andy Thornton, owners of the longtime local furniture retailer, said Wednesday they have purchased a 5-acre plot at 1011 Commerce Road on the city’s Southside, where they’ll set up the company’s new showroom and warehouse operations. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

