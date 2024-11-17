The important cause behind Ladies of Elegance Fashion Show at Dillard's

RICHMOND, Va. — The Ladies of Elegance Winter Fashion Show returned to the Dillard’s department at Stony Point Fashion Park on Saturday.
The show, which offers a sneak peek at the latest styles for the holiday season, raises money for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
This year the group raised more than $51,000.
"It wasn't easy. It's not easy," one organizer said. "It's a lot of work, but we think about the people going through the treatment and we do what we got to do. We have members that survivors."
WTVR CBS 6 anchor and Buddy Check 6 reporter Reba Hollingsworth as well as WTVR CBS 6 traffic reporter Kristen Luehrs and her daughter, Hennessey, served as models.
This is the fourth year the Dillard's location has partnered with the Ladies of Elegance.
