RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond parents will soon have a new downtown gathering spot for their toddlers. Ladders and Lattes, an indoor play space designed for children up to 6-years-old, is set to open later this year in Shockoe Bottom.

Founder and owner Lacey Cain said the new venue in suite 114 at 1901 E. Franklin St. will feature play structures for children that are focused on “gross motor skills” like running, jumping and walking. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.