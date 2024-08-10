One person hospitalized following shooting near Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person is currently hospitalized after they were shot on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico, according to police.

Police say they arrived at VCU Medical Center after receiving a call that someone was being treated for a gunshot wound.

An investigation led officers to Delmont Street where they found a cluster of evidence outside a nearby convenience store.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

They are the fourth person to be shot on Delmont Street since May, a growing issue city leaders have condemned in the past.

The shooting occurred just 1/4 of a mile from Richmond Raceway, where tens of thousands of NASCAR fans will gather this weekend.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

