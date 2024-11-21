Police: Vehicle overturned during wreck on busy Henrico road; 3 seriously injured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three people were seriously injured after a car overturned during a two-vehicle wreck in eastern Henrico County on Thursday afternoon.

Henrico Police said the crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. at E. Laburnum Avenue near Pemberton Avenue in East Highland Park.



Three people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

"Henrico Police is asking drivers to seek an alternative route as lanes of travel could be shut down for the next few hours," officers warned.

Officials said the department's Crash Team was in the "preliminary stages" of their investigation into what caused the wreck.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok