Officers find double shooting victims in Henrico store; 1 critically injured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person critically injured Monday night in Henrico County.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 10:40 p.m.

When police arrived, officers found two victims inside a store, officials said.

Police said the victims, one with a life-threatening injury and the other with a non-life threatening injury, were taken to VCU Medical Center.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804780-1000 or by visiting p3tips.com .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.