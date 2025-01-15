Water main break closes eastern Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break on E Laburnum Ave. at Reynolds Rd. has closed travel lanes in eastern Henrico County on Wednesday morning.

"Laburnum Ave is shut down between Howard Rd and Montclair Rd. until crews can get on scene for mitigation efforts and restore the roadway," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "It is likely that this could impact the morning commute this morning and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes."

It is currently unclear what effect the water main break may have on local water supply, especially following previous issues last week. A combination of failures at the water treatment plant in Richmond and another water main break had disrupted water service to thousands of homes in eastern Henrico.



