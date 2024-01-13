Attend premiere of 'A National Ovation to Governor Wilder' documentary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder's 93rd birthday will be marked by the premiere of a revealing and deeply personal documentary about his life this week.

The film will feature "revealing memories, passions and the experiences that forged the man behind the legend," according to officials with the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs

The premiere is Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center on Virginia Union University's campus.

The event is free to the public but, online RSVP is required. Click here for more information.