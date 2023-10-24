L.C. Bird HS briefly locked down after 12-year-old flashes BB gun at student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- L.C. Bird High School was placed on a brief lockdown early Tuesday afternoon after a 12-year-old flashed a BB gun at another student while on school property.

The incident occurred at 9:30 Tuesday morning in a student parking lot near the high school. During the incident, the 12-year-old allegedly lifted up his shirt to show what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. He later walked off school property and was not found after officers searched the area.

No one was injured during the incident and no threats were made to the school.

The 12-year-old was later identified, with the county reporting that he attends virtual school, and the weapon he flashed was a BB gun. The boy does not attend L.C. Bird.

Students' families were alerted of the incident and lockdown at 11:30 Tuesday, a full two hours after the flashing occurred.

Then, 45 minutes after the initial alert, the principal of L.C. Bird High School shared the following message with families after the incident:

As an update, based on information from Chesterfield County Police, the lockdown at our school has been lifted and we have resumed our regular schedule for the remainder of the school day. Chesterfield Police responded to a report of a possible gun at school, and they determined there was no gun and there was no credible threat. As always, student safety is a top priority at Bird High School. We strive each day to maintain the best possible learning environment for our students. Thank you for your continued partnership.

L.C. Bird High School principal

A grandparent of an L.C. Bird student, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS 6 they were shocked at the time passed between the incident and the principal's alert.

"To wait two or three hours to even alert parents? That's crazy," they said. "It's outrageous, the length of time between. You know what could've happened from 9:15 to 11:30? The building could've been leveled by then."

Charges are now pending and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

